Portion of Interstate 95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker fire burns under overpass

Chopper 6 LIVE over scene of fire and partial collapse of Interstate 95 in Tacony

A tractor trailer fire started under an I-95 overpass and spread to the lanes above.

PHILADELPHIA -- A tanker fire underneath Interstate 95 northbound in Philadelphia has caused part of the highway to collapse.

Video from Chopper 6 showed multiple lanes of the highway were reduced to rubble.

The fire broke out just after 6 a.m. Sunday on Cottman Avenue, right underneath the I-95 overpass.

All lanes of the highway are shut down between the Woodhaven and Aramingo exits.

Crews are working to get the fire under control. There has been no word on any injuries.

It's not yet known what was inside the tanker truck, or why it caught fire.

Manholes have been exploding in the area because of the fire. Everyone is being asked to avoid the scene.

Officials say the extent of the damage means this is a situation that will impact the region for a long time to come.

"Today's going to be a long day. Obviously, with 95 northbound gone and southbound questionable, it's going to be even longer," Dominick Mireles of the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

Check the latest conditions on area highways at 6abc.com/Traffic

