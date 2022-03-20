Hobbies & Interests

'Once-in-a-lifetime' discovery: Woolly Mammoth tooth found at Iowa construction site

EMBED <>More Videos

Woolly Mammoth tooth discovered at Iowa construction site

SHELDON, Iowa -- A man made a prehistoric, "once-in-a-lifetime" discovery in Iowa.

He discovered a woolly mammoth tooth while on a construction site in the city of Sheldon, CNN reported.

It weighs a whopping 11.2 pounds and is nearly a foot long.

Justin Blauwet found the tooth. He said it was laying there, clearly exposed during excavation.

According to a paleontology professor, Blauwet got lucky because most woolly mammoth teeth disintegrate quickly.

Experts also said this tooth is suspected to be over 20,000 years old.

It will be on "semi-permanently loaned display" in Northwest Iowa Community College's Sheldon Prairie Museum.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsiowau.s. & world
TOP STORIES
Car runs into Carnival revelers in Belgium, killing 6
School bombed in Ukraine city; Russian says hypersonic missiles fired
Former Cumberland County Sheriff Earl 'Moose' Butler dies at age 85
Jergens Ultra Healing lotion recalled for bacteria
3 dead, 2 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting
Tar Heels survive ejection, big rally, beat '21 champ Baylor
Credit reporting agencies will wipe out most medical debt
Show More
Triangle Black women prepare to watch historic Supreme Court hearing
Shooting at car show kills at least 1, wounds 24, including 6 kids
Neighbor saves dog from burning Wendell home
Major weekend events in Raleigh seek to bounce tourism back
One person killed in single car accident near Triangle Town Center
More TOP STORIES News