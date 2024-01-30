Robeson Co. high school teacher charged with sending inappropriate photos, texts to student

MAXTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A high school teacher in Robeson County is at the center of an investigation into inappropriate sexual contact with a student.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office said it received a tip in January about a teacher at Purnell Sweet High School sending photographs and text messages to a student at the school.

Investigators conducted several interviews and executed multiple search warrants. Eventually they were able to file charges against the teacher for second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, indecent liberties with a student and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The teacher has been identified as Wyvis Oxendine Jr., 34. According to the school's directory, Oxendine was a social studies teacher.

"Robeson County Sheriff's Office investigators and school resource officers have been monitoring social media sites and following up on information about allegations such as this. We are encouraging any student or former student who is a victim of sexual assault to contact our office and speak with our investigators. No student should not have to fear attending school or any other place because a person who is supposed to protect them is preying on them," Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

Oxendine was issued a $100,000 bond. He has since been released from jail.

"To be clear, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office had no say in this suspect being released on an unsecured bond," Wilkins said. "In fact, unbelievably, Oxendine did not complete his booking into the detention center due to being released to his attorney by a Magistrate. The charges speak for themselves, as will the evidence in this case."

The sheriff's office said the investigation into Oxendine is ongoing and more charges are expected in the future.