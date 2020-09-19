Louisburg man charged in choking death of father, Franklin County officials say

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a Louisburg man has been charged after allegedly choking and killing his father Friday night.Deputies said it happened around 7:30 p.m. at 26 William Perry Road. Upon arrival, deputies found Darren Hobgood and were unable to find a pulse.The office's special response team made entry into the home and took Xavier Billups, 27, of the residence, into custody.Billups was taken to Wake Medical Hospital and will be charged with second degree murder upon release.