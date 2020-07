EMBED >More News Videos Lumberton police release photos of man suspected of shooting 2 women in Family Dollar parking lot

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man Lumberton Police Department said shot and killed two women in a Family Dollar parking lot was captured in Florence County, South Carolina, on Tuesday.According to the area's ABC affiliate, Xavier Green, 25, was caught on Interstate 95 South near the Interstate 20 exchange. That is about an hour drive from Lumberton.Green was wanted on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kimberley Hunt and Kayla Kyle.Hunt and Kyle were shot and killed Friday in the parking lot of the Family Dollar on East 5th Street around 5 p.m.