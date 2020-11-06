abc11 troubleshooter

'You owe us money:' Cartel text scam featuring graphic photos threatens Raleigh family

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new text scam left a Raleigh man terrified after he received texts that claimed to be from the cartel threatening his family with personal information and extremely graphic photos.

Logan, who asked ABC11 to use only his first name, got the startling text at 1 a.m.

"Started off with my name, my address and then the texts got threatening," Logan said. "'You owe us money for wasting the cartel's time of $1500. This is what happens to people who waste the cartel's time and money.'"

The next text messages were very graphic pictures of a decapitated man with his hands cut off. After the pictures, Logan immediately got more text messages.

"'If you want to get your family involved in this and not pay, this is what will happen to your family members,'" Logan read. More graphic pictures followed, and then a text message with a list of Logan's family members and their addresses. Another text said they had men sitting outside Logan's house if he didn't pay up.

RELATED: Federal Trade Commission officials warn of phishing text message scam

Logan blocked the number, and he called the police who confirmed this is a new scam hitting the area. In fact, people around the country have reported this scam to authorities as scammers try to use fear to get their targets to pay up. If you fall for the scam, the scammers will send payment instructions on how to pay either with a prepaid debit card, gift cards, or wire the money.

Logan didn't lose any money, but said he wanted to warn others.

The FBI issued a warning about these texting scams that can also be done through phone calls or emails. These scams are also known as "virtual kidnapping scams." The best advice is to not give these scammers any information.

RELATED: AppleCare scam swindles $5,000 from special education teacher trying to repair computer for virtual learning

If you are contacted, do not engage in communication back and forth, instead, call authorities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighabc11 troubleshootertextingscamsi teamscamcartelthreattext messages
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Pandemic delays appliance repairs for some Sears customers
AppleCare scam swindles $5,000 from teacher trying to repair laptop
Popular weight loss app has more than 1,200 complaints
Durham woman sues nursing home over care for dying mom during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 Election Results: Biden takes lead in PA, GA
LATEST: 99,000 absentee ballots still outstanding in NC
Wake Schools reveal compliance plans as middle schoolers return
What will it take for a winner to be declared in the 2020 election?
Why it's taking so long to count ballots in Nevada
LATEST: NC reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Wake Co. sheriff says gun permit processing times are back to normal
Show More
Fayetteville 102-year-old says fear of past kept her from voting
6-year-old with autism thriving thanks to martial arts
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
Recount rules: What happens if race is too close in key states
Election officials worried by threats and protesters
More TOP STORIES News