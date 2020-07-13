2 found dead in Youngsville apartment complex

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people died in an apartment complex off Wolfpack Lane in Youngsville on Monday morning.Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths, but investigators have not specified how the two people died.Neighbor Mia Rickard woke up to a large police response outside her home. She said she did not hear anything during the night, but her 9-year-old told her she heard loud shrieks."Oh yeah she's scared. She's very very scared because she never, I mean this is a nice neighborhood," Rickard said. "She says she hears some banging and like broken glass."