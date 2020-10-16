Society

Ice resurfacer bursts into flames while cleaning ice rink - video

Frightening video captured an ice resurfacer suddenly bursting into flames at an ice rink in Rochester, New York.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Frightening video captured an ice resurfacer suddenly bursting into flames at an ice rink in Rochester, New York.

You can hear screams inside the arena, but the driver escaped unharmed.

He quickly drove off the ice and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames even before the fire department got there.

He says a hydraulic line broke, causing an ominous red line on the ice.

Some of the fluid leaked onto a hot pipe, sparking the fire.

Editorial note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the vehicle was a Zamboni. The story has been amended.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkicehockeyamazing video
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former state legislator charged with assault of poll worker
LATEST: For 2nd day, NC reports highest single-day case increase
More than 1 million votes have been cast in NC
NOAA says to expect a warmer, drier winter. What does that mean for NC?
Supporters line up to see Vice President Pence in Selma
WEATHER: Cold front will bring temps in the 40s overnight
COVID-19 blamed in death of St. Aug's president
Show More
14-year-old recognized for COVID-19 treatment research
Raleigh apartment fire sends 4 people to hospital
Chris Christie: 'I was wrong' not to wear mask in White House
Durham police search for suspect in crash that killed 19-year-old
47-year breast cancer survivor amazes her family
More TOP STORIES News