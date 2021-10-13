Murder suspect calls 911 after shooting of roommate in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A murder suspect in Zebulon called police and told them where he was going after the killing.First responders in Zebulon found 35-year-old Chauncy Montague lying in a front yard of a home on Braemar Highlands Drive late Tuesday night. He was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, but doctors were not able to save him.Montague's roommate Travis Jordan, 32, called 911 as he was driving away from Zebulon. He told 911 dispatchers where he was going, so they arrived and arrested him.Investigators said Jordan and Montague had an argument that ultimately led to the fatal shooting."This is a devastating night for the Montague family and our community. Our thoughts are with the family, as they deal with this tragedy. Our staff is committed to finding justice for Montague's loved ones," Zebulon Police Chief Jacqui Boykin said.