Murder suspect calls 911 after shooting of roommate in Zebulon

EMBED <>More Videos

Murder suspect calls 911 after shooting of roommate

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A murder suspect in Zebulon called police and told them where he was going after the killing.

First responders in Zebulon found 35-year-old Chauncy Montague lying in a front yard of a home on Braemar Highlands Drive late Tuesday night. He was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, but doctors were not able to save him.

Montague's roommate Travis Jordan, 32, called 911 as he was driving away from Zebulon. He told 911 dispatchers where he was going, so they arrived and arrested him.

Investigators said Jordan and Montague had an argument that ultimately led to the fatal shooting.

"This is a devastating night for the Montague family and our community. Our thoughts are with the family, as they deal with this tragedy. Our staff is committed to finding justice for Montague's loved ones," Zebulon Police Chief Jacqui Boykin said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
zebulonmurdershooting
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville officer hit, dragged down road by hit-and-run suspect
Robinson calls images in LGBT book 'borderline child pornography'
Seeing empty shelves at grocery stores? Multiple reasons why
Here are some ways to save money on NC State Fair tickets this year
No need to space out COVID-19 and flu vaccines, CDC says
UNC students spend 'Wellness Day' checking in on each other
Show More
Capt. Kirk's William Shatner on cusp of blasting into space
Cumberland Co. DA restores driver's licenses revoked for unpaid fines
US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated
ICE to end practice of worksite raids
Family remembers pastor killed outside Siler City restaurant
More TOP STORIES News