17-year-old boy critically injured in shooting in Zebulon vape shop parking lot, police say

Authorities said it happened at 407 W. Gannon Avenue just after 6 p.m. Officers found the teen inside the vape shop suffering from a gunshot wound.
The teen was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators have determined the shooting took place in the parking lot, with the victim fleeing into the store afterward.
Police are asking the public in identifying the occupant of a car believed to be a white Infiniti.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call 919-831-6311.
"This type of activity is uncommon for our small town. It is heartbreaking to deal with such a senseless act in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family," said Chief Jacqui Boykin.
