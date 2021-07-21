teen shot

17-year-old boy critically injured in shooting in Zebulon vape shop parking lot, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Teen critically hurt in shooting at Zebulon vape shop, police say

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Zebulon police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was found shot inside a vape shop Tuesday night.

Authorities said it happened at 407 W. Gannon Avenue just after 6 p.m. Officers found the teen inside the vape shop suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have determined the shooting took place in the parking lot, with the victim fleeing into the store afterward.

Police are asking the public in identifying the occupant of a car believed to be a white Infiniti.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call 919-831-6311.



Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call 919-831-6311.

"This type of activity is uncommon for our small town. It is heartbreaking to deal with such a senseless act in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family," said Chief Jacqui Boykin.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
zebulonwake countyshootingteen shotwake county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN SHOT
1 killed, teen hurt in Rocky Mount shooting, police say
Teen boy injured in southeast Raleigh shooting, police say
Teen boy critical after being shot in neck, Fayetteville police say
More body cam released in Ohio teen shooting; officials urge patience
TOP STORIES
WCPSS to sue Juul for marketing e-cigs to kids
Carolina at a Crossroads: UNC's rough path toward racial equity
Traveling with an unvaccinated child? Here are some tips from a doctor
Latest report shows housing inventory still a problem in Raleigh area
Man shot, killed in Spring Lake: Sheriff
NJ man goes viral for accidentally cleaning wrong apartment
Show More
Rare corpse flower at NC State begins to bloom
US intelligence community to probe 'Havana syndrome'
3 seriously injured in Chapel Hill crash, police say
Some parents struggling with extreme anxiety ahead of return to school
Missing Sampson County woman's family want answers one month later
More TOP STORIES News