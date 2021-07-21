17-year-old boy critically injured in shooting in Zebulon vape shop parking lot, police say

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call 919-831-6311.

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Zebulon police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was found shot inside a vape shop Tuesday night.Authorities said it happened at 407 W. Gannon Avenue just after 6 p.m. Officers found the teen inside the vape shop suffering from a gunshot wound.The teen was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.Investigators have determined the shooting took place in the parking lot, with the victim fleeing into the store afterward.Police are asking the public in identifying the occupant of a car believed to be a white Infiniti.Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call 919-831-6311."This type of activity is uncommon for our small town. It is heartbreaking to deal with such a senseless act in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family," said Chief Jacqui Boykin.