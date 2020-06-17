Shots fired in Zebulon just men testing out new guns, Wake sheriff says

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Wake County men have been cited after shots were fired in Zebulon Sunday night.
Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of shots fired in the Plantation Glen subdivision off of Shepherd School Road.
At the time, Wake County officials told ABC11 that the three men, armed with assault weapons, were reportedly firing at officers from the wood line area of the subdivision.
Witnesses also reported hearing gunshots coming from the wood line in the neighborhood.
On Monday, two men voluntarily brought in their weapons and met with investigators.
It was determined the men had recently bought weapons at a local gun show and were testing them out on a relative's property, which happened to be in the direction of the neighborhood.
The men were not aware of the public safety issues they created in the adjoining neighborhood, officials said.
The charge is a misdemeanor offense.
No deputies or citizens were injured in the shooting.
