11-year-old entrepreneur, Zoe Noelle, creates kid spa in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Children in Fayetteville now have an exclusive place to unwind and be pampered thanks to an 11-year-old girl with some bright ideas.

Zoe Noelle Whitehead is the creator of Zoe Noelle Princess Spa.

Since last June, the spa on Hay Street has been serving all kids who want to pamper themselves with facials, manicures and pedicures.

The budding entrepreneur says she hopes having a space like this will boost kids' self-esteem.

"I think it's an important thing to have this space in Fayetteville because I know there's not really much for kids to do here. So I wanted to open up something that's new," said Noelle.

She plans to also open a kids-only event space later this year.

