Crime & Safety

Police capture 3 of 4 suspects in $6,000 Victoria's Secret lingerie heist

EMBED <>More Videos

Four men stole $6,000 worth of merchandise from a Victoria's Secret store in the Charlotte area, according to police.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four men stole $6,000 worth of merchandise from a Victoria's Secret store in the Charlotte area, according to police.

It happened over the weekend at the Birkdale Village shopping center located in Huntersville.

Investigators said shoppers in the store were the first to notice the illegal activity. When they spoke up, the thieves ran off.

Once outside the shopping center, the thieves hopped into a vehicle and sped off.

Huntersville police officers were able to track the suspects and pulled their vehicle over on Interstate 77.

Two of the four suspects ran from the vehicle. A K-9 officer named Vader tracked one of the running suspects down. The other was able to escape.

Police identified the men arrested as Rico Frazier, Bryan Garcia and Cletus Cousins.

Investigators recovered all $6,000 worth of stolen lingerie.

The search continues for the suspect who escaped.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetycharlotteunderweartheftvictoria's secretcharlotte news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Live: Trail begins for Wake Forest man accused of killing 3 neighbors
1 shot during dispute over seating in AMC at Concord Mills Mall
Sheriff: Juvenile charged after shooting death of infant
Verizon worker suspended after rescuing cat stuck on utility pole
Kielbasa recalled over possible metal contamination
Poisonous toads infest suburban Florida neighborhood
Mueller report summary: No collusion between Trump, Russia
Show More
School bus driver accused of kissing teen girl on bus
Garner police investigating after man found shot to death in car
9 labor and delivery nurses at Maine hospital expecting
Apple expected to launch video streaming, news subscription services
2 injured in Caswell County plane crash, officials say
More TOP STORIES News