9-year-old caught driving mom's car in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- A 9-year-old boy is safe after taking his mom's car out for a spin in Las Vegas, according to police.

Mark Cabigon captured the harrowing scene while driving in his car, traveling north on US-95 Sunday morning. At first, he thought it was a drunk driver.

"He was like erratic. He got at least like four or five missed accidents. He was literally touched by an angel that day," Cabigon said.

It turns out, to Cabigon's surprise, the erratic driver was a 9-year-old boy.

"When other kids are playing Grand Theft Auto and their videos, this kid did a lot more," Cabigon said.

Cabigon said the boy drove at least six miles on US-95.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle.

Cabigon also stopped and spoke to the boy.

"I told him very politely like, 'Hey next time, don't do this because you're going to hurt other people.' And my heart just melted when he responded, 'Okay, yes, I'm not going to do it,'" Cabigon said.

Cabigon said he's relieved nobody was hurt and no cars were damaged.

Police said the boy's mother was taking a shower at the time of the incident.

"I hope we're not too quick to judge the parents, because it's hard, and just don't blame the parents totally. Let's not put judgment," Cabigon said.

The boy was released back to his mother. No one was cited.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nevadachildrenu.s. & worldlas vegasdriving
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver crashes into RV parked next to Fuquay-Varina home
Sanford officer shoots man who robbed Dollar Tree at knifepoint
Private internet browsing won't protect you from malware
VIDEO: Illinois girl, 5, escapes coyote in front yard
Woman warns others after buying used car filled with vermin, roaches
9 cases of Legionnaires' disease possibly linked to western NC fair
Video shows drone dropping drugs, phone into Ohio jail
Show More
Kidnapping suspect dead; victim found safe near US-64
Meredith political expert explains Trump impeachment inquiry timeline
Durham man charged after 100+ mph chase ends in crash
11-year-old boy drives 200 miles to meet stranger from Snapchat
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
More TOP STORIES News