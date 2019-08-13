1 arrest made in Hoke County sweepstakes parlor killing

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 22-year-old is behind bars accused of killing a man in Hoke County.

Investigators arrested Kevin Ford just after midnight Tuesday.

Hoke County Sheriff's Office said Ford is one of several suspects in the death of Malan Adhim Morshed.

Morshed was shot at the sweepstakes parlor on Flagstone Lane where he worked. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville Monday, but he died from his injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hoke countyarrestmurderhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe weather possible Tuesday afternoon in central NC
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old abducted after mom was killed
Woman seriously injured in Johnston County shooting
Cooper issues gun-safety orders, calls on legislature to move on gun bills
Babysitter charged after 3-year-old wanders to nearby club overnight
Raleigh police officer faces DWI, weapons charges
Protesters clog Hong Kong airport again after it reopens
Show More
Raleigh man accused of groping woman in downtown Raleigh
Harnett County residents pack meeting to vent about exorbitant water bills
Cary women develop app they hope will change how you buy a home
Durham girl, 3, sells lemonade, buys supplies for moms in need
Durham County man finds 'huge bullet hole' in car after drive home
More TOP STORIES News