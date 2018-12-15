1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Sanford shooting

Sanford police are looking for two suspects who allegedly shot and killed a man overnight.It happened just after 1 a.m.Police officers responded to The Burch Center at 1122 Boykin Ave in reference to a shooting.Derrick Dion Williams, 24, of Sanford, was found dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.Deerick Deshawn Williams, 22, of Sanford sustained multiple stab wounds and was transported to Central Carolina Hospital.Sanford officials said the department holds two active warrants for murder and attempted murder on two suspects.Authorities are looking for the suspects at this time.