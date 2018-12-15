DEADLY SHOOTING

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Sanford shooting

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) --
Sanford police are looking for two suspects who allegedly shot and killed a man overnight.

It happened just after 1 a.m.

Police officers responded to The Burch Center at 1122 Boykin Ave in reference to a shooting.

Derrick Dion Williams, 24, of Sanford, was found dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

Deerick Deshawn Williams, 22, of Sanford sustained multiple stab wounds and was transported to Central Carolina Hospital.

Sanford officials said the department holds two active warrants for murder and attempted murder on two suspects.

Authorities are looking for the suspects at this time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingstabbingattempted murderman killedSanford
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DEADLY SHOOTING
High security, high attendance at Chapel Hill vigil for Tree of Life victims
Sources: Pittsburgh shooting victim returned to help others
AP: More than a dozen shootings at US houses of worship since 2012
What is Gab, the social network used by Pittsburgh shooting suspect?
'Kind, good people': What we know about Pittsburgh shooting victims
More deadly shooting
Top Stories
Lumberton police officer fatally struck while investigating crash
Crews responding to Garner duplex fire
Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration
Largest known diamond in North America found
Cary-based group makes Christmas wish come true for family fighting cancer
Wake Forest wins third straight state title in dramatic fashion
Texas federal judge declares Obamacare unconstitutional
2 Wake Co. men charged with sex crimes against boy, 14, they met online
Show More
Heavy rain for the weekend, flash flooding causing some problems
UNC Board of Governors 'cannot support' trustees' Silent Sam plan
Roy Williams makes it clear he wants Silent Sam gone
US 70 in Clayton reopens hours after tanker truck overturns
Seaboard Station purchased, Harris Teeter no longer planned there
More News