1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Halifax County

EMBED </>More Videos

The Halifax County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one person was fatally shot and another was injured early Monday morning.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Halifax County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one person was fatally shot and another was injured early Monday morning.

Around 4 a.m., deputies were called to Grant Drive in Roanoke Rapids after reports of a shooting.

When authorities arrived, they found one man dead from a gunshot wound and another victim who had been shot multiple times.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The living victim was taken to a nearby emergency trauma center where he/she is listed in critical condition.

Deputies have yet to release details surrounding the shooting or information about a possible suspect(s).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingnorth carolina newscrimeNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Employee shot during bank robbery in Durham, police say
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
UNC's Larry Fedora: The game of football is 'under attack'
Family mourning 10-year-old girl killed in I-40 crash near Garner
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Teen bitten by shark off New York island, officials confirm
Mom blames confusing cookie packaging for daughter's death
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
Show More
21-year-old indicted, charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed his friend
NCSHP participating in nationwide "Best Looking Cruiser Contest"
Family feuds over $1.2 million winning lottery ticket
EEE case in Onslow County increases mosquito concerns
Starbucks store saves photoshoot for teen with cerebral palsy
More News