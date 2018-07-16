1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Halifax County

The Halifax County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one person was fatally shot and another was injured early Monday morning.Around 4 a.m., deputies were called to Grant Drive in Roanoke Rapids after reports of a shooting.When authorities arrived, they found one man dead from a gunshot wound and another victim who had been shot multiple times.The living victim was taken to a nearby emergency trauma center where he/she is listed in critical condition.Deputies have yet to release details surrounding the shooting or information about a possible suspect(s).