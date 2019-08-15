1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near Durham shopping center

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are investigating after one man was killed and another injured in a shooting in the area of the Forest Hills Shopping Center.Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Hill Street near University Drive around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.The wounded man was taken to a hospital for treatment.An ABC11 crew at the scene said police placed at least 15 evidence markers around a roped-off vehicle, indicating more than a dozen shots had been fired. Numerous bullet holes were seen on the car.University Drive is closed in the area of Forest Hills Shopping Center near Hill Street as Durham Police investigate.Motorists are advised to avoid the area.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.