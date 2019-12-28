1 hospitalized after plane crashes in Pender County

Trooper Sergeant J.B. Casteen told ABC-affiliate WWAY, a man from Georgia lost control after taking off from Topsail Airpark and went into the trees.
Officials say the victim had just purchased the plane and was leaving with it at the time of the crash.
William Hughes, who works at the Topsail Airpark, had just sold the plane and was recording at the time of the crash:
The unidentified crash victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Highway Patrol is waiting on word from the FAA on how to proceed.