1 injured after overnight house fire in Durham on Angier Avenue

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A family is left without a home after a house fire overnight in Durham.

Durham Fire Department responded to the 1700 block of Angier Avenue for a structure fire.

41 firefighters responded to the call, the fire department said.

The first unit that arrived reported heavy fire from the right side of the home.

It took approximately 20 minutes to control the fire. The house sustained heavy smoke, fire and water damage, according to the fire department.

There were people inside the house at the time of the fire. All could escape.

Fire officials said one person was hurt and treated on the scene with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.