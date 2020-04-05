1-year-old girl injured in shooting near McDougald Terrace in Durham

It happened just after 4 p.m. in the 1200 of Truman Street.
Police arrived and found the 1-year-old girl had been shot.
The baby was taken to Duke with non-life-threatening injuries.
Right now: Large police presence at McDougald Terrace. @DurhamPoliceNC @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/5gr4LK15h8— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) April 5, 2020
Authorities said the shooters fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.