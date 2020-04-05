1-year-old girl injured in shooting near McDougald Terrace in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police said a 1-year-old girl was injured in a shooting near McDougald Terrace Sunday afternoon.It happened just after 4 p.m. in the 1200 of Truman Street.Police arrived and found the 1-year-old girl had been shot.The baby was taken to Duke with non-life-threatening injuries.Authorities said the shooters fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.