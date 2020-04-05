child shot

1-year-old girl injured in shooting near McDougald Terrace in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police said a 1-year-old girl was injured in a shooting near McDougald Terrace Sunday afternoon.

It happened just after 4 p.m. in the 1200 of Truman Street.

Police arrived and found the 1-year-old girl had been shot.

The baby was taken to Duke with non-life-threatening injuries.



Authorities said the shooters fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
