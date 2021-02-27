education

NC Black history: Here are 10 Black history lessons you likely were not taught in school

As Black History Month comes to a close, the push to teach Black history to North Carolina students for more than just one month is getting more attention.

Newly adopted state social studies standards require teachers to include issues of racism in their lessons, as well as perspectives of marginalized groups.

'School systems have failed us': Some North Carolina students say more Black history needs to be taught

What should a curriculum including important aspects of African American history look like? The News and Observer's Brooke Cain and Martha Quillin compiled a starting list of 10 lessons including Black Wall Street, The Wilmington Massacre of 1898, Freedmen's Settlement, The Greensboro Woolworth sit-ins, North Carolina HBCUs, the Underground Railroad in Carolina and many more.

Read more of the News and Observer's list here.

