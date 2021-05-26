dog attack

10-month-old baby dies after being attacked by 2 family dogs in Johnston County

10-month-old baby dies after being attacked by 2 family dogs

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 10-month-old baby has died after being attacked by two family dogs Tuesday evening, the JoCo Report told ABC11.

Johnston County deputies responded to the scene at 16 Riparian Court in Willow Spring.

Capt. Danny Johnson of the Johnston County Sheriff's Department told ABC11 breaking news crews at the scene it happened around 8 p.m.

When deputies arrived, the baby was unresponsive. CPR was administered but the baby did not survive.

Capt. Johnson said deputies learned the father of the baby stepped outside for a few minutes to move a sprinkler when a neighbor pulled up. He was speaking to a neighbor when he heard a commotion inside where the family's two Rottweilers had attacked the baby.

ABC11 learned the two dogs were seized by Animal Control.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

