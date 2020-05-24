Caught on camera: 10-year-old California girl scares off intruder

The video shows the young girl rush out of the car shouting, 'Get out of here', and then the suspect running out and down the street.
Authorities in Bakersfield are searching for a man who they believe tried to burglarize a home before a young hero intervened.

Video captured on a Ring camera shows the suspect scared away by the 10-year-old girl who lives in the home.

You can see the suspect driving around in a brown Mitsubishi Outlander Sport several times before parking and walking up to the open garage.

What he didn't realize was that the young girl was sitting in the parked SUV and saw him as he passed by on his way to the garage.

The video shows the young girl rush out of the car shouting, 'Get out of here', and then the suspect running out and down the street.

"She is very brave. I am so surprised. She was pretty shook up, I felt pretty bad for her. She was really scared, but that was such a bold move of her," says Jordan Pendley.

The incident has left the family worried about what could have happened, and they say it's definitely been a learning experience.

They say they will no longer let the kids wait in the car for them, and they will walk out together.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bakersfieldburglarybakersfieldherointruder
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 14,954 have recovered from COVID-19 in NC
Gov. Cooper responds to Trump's threat to pull the RNC from NC
Fallen Fort Bragg soldier honored at NASCAR Coca-Cola 600
Gym owners join ReOpen NC Memorial Day protest
How COVID-19 is affecting the hunt for an affordable home
NC gym opens depsite Gov. Cooper's executive order
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Show More
WHO pauses hydroxychloroquine study due to safety concerns
The 411: Pac Man turns 40
Woman taken hostage by Connecticut murder suspect found safe
13-year-old graduates from college with 4 degrees
SC investigators describe 'chaotic' scene during party shooting
More TOP STORIES News