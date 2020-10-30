attempted abduction

10-year-old girl escapes abduction attempt in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating after they said a 10-year-old girl escaped an attempted abduction Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Rosemary Drive just after 4:45 p.m., according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Investigators said the attempted abduction happened when the girl answered the door after a man knocked. The man then asked if he could come inside and told the child he knew her mother. Officials said when the girl attempted to shut the door, the man grabbed the girl's arm and pulled her outside. She was able to get away from the man and run to a nearby store to call for help.

The girl's mother was upstairs at the time, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Authorities said the girl appeared to be unharmed.

The Fayetteville Police Department described the suspect as being between 30 and 40 years old. He had short hair with lines cut into his hair and a full beard. Authorities said the man wore a black shirt with the letters "BLM" on the front and white jeans with a gold belt.

The man was last seen getting into the passenger seat of a small black car headed toward Murchison Road.

Anyone with information regarding the attempted abduction is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-1948 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillechild abductionattempted abductionabductionfayetteville news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION
No charges filed in reported Fayetteville abduction
Video shows arrest after attempted kidnap of Joe Montana's grandchild
Man charged in attempted kidnapping of WWE star: Police
12-year-old saves baby brother from apparent kidnapping
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carrboro to keep BLM flags at voting site after BOE requests removal
Walter Wallace Jr. family does not want Philly officers to face murder charges
VP Pence making two campaign stops in North Carolina this weekend
Demonstration planned in Raleigh after Philadelphia police shooting
LATEST: 2 charged in Orange County for violating Executive Order
More than 4 million North Carolinians have voted in 2020 election
Walmart removes guns and ammo from displays at US stores
Show More
Zeta causes over 400K power outages across NC
Trump campaign postpones Fayetteville rally due to wind
How to approach a person who won't wear a mask
How Democrats, Republicans are battling for control of state House, Senate
Trump's trade advisor promises NC manufacturing boost in 2nd term
More TOP STORIES News