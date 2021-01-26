10-year-old Sampson County girl who was subject of Amber Alert found safe

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 10-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert issued on Tuesday has been found safe.Breanne Marie Jones and her father, the suspect in the case, were found after witnesses reported seeing them run into the woods.That tip led police to a massive search.Breanne and her father Jonathan Lewis Jones were found a short time later.Jonathan Lewis Jones was accused of abducting the 10-year-old, along with Christina Renee Edge.They were both taken into custody Tuesday around 5:30 p.m.The Sampson County Sheriff's Office said Breanne was staying with other family members while Sampson County Social Services investigated a case. Overnight, her father went to that family member's home and took Breanne.