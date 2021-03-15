abc11 together

New partnership with Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC provides fresh produce for families

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Urban Ministries' bi-weekly pick-up just got a little fresher. This week, it will hand out boxes full of fresh, local produce.

"It does go a long way toward not only giving out meals but giving out healthy meals," said Nick Robertson of Urban Ministries of Wake County.

You would normally see the Seal the Seasons logo in the grocery store. Now the Chapel Hill-based company is teaming with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

"The intention was to feed more people that might not get our product otherwise at a grocery store," said Alex Piasecki of Seal the Seasons.

North Carolina family farms produced 44,000 pounds of blueberries and 44,000 pounds of sweet potatoes. All of it frozen and packaged so it could be distributed to families in need.

This is like the highest quality product that's coming out of the fields of North Carolina. Frozen in 24-48 hours, and then you're going to be able to eat it with your family as long as your keep it frozen," Piasecki said.

All of it going to good use as the need for healthy and nutritious food continues to grow during the pandemic.

"One of my clients just the other day said with the fresh produce she gets here, it helped her get her strength back. Just to have healthy food through this time means (a lot)," Robertson said.

Seal the Seasons said it is just getting started with blueberries and sweet potatoes and it hopes to eventually provide even more produce.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighwake countyfamilyfood bankhungerabc11 togetherdonations
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
SPONSORED: Share Your ABC11 Sheroes!
SPONSORED: The Miracle League of the Triangle scores the March 2021 Triangle NC Cares Award
Hayti Heritage Film Festival happening virtually this year
Empty Bowls event fights hunger in Durham
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
Biden, Harris to promote stimulus plan's benefits
LATEST: 1,337 newly-reported COVID-19 cases
Elementary students welcomed back to class with pep rally
'Amityville Horror' killer Ronald DeFeo Jr. dies in prison
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Frat parties blamed for uptick in Duke COVID-19 cases
Show More
NC police officer under investigation for racism
Chadwick Boseman is posthumously nominated for an Oscar
Stranger saves 75-year-old woman during assault and carjacking
Vatican bars gay union blessing, says God 'can't bless sin'
Oscars 2021: Full list of nominations
More TOP STORIES News