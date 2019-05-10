11 Durham residents charged in violent robberies of minority businesses

DURHAM, N.C. -- Eleven Durham residents are facing federal charges in a connection to a series of violent robberies spanning three months in Durham, Guilford and Orange counties.The conspiracy allegedly targeted the homes of Middle-Eastern and Asian business owners to facilitate the theft of the money from the business believed to be stored at their respective homes.Savian Jacoby Turrentine, 26, Deion Tyrell Liles, 23, Ervin Montez Alston, 26, Jermauciyae Rysuan Abram, 21, Kevin Jamie Jenavous Malone, 24, Terrell Lee McLamb, 26, Howard Freeman Earl Jr., 24, Markey Antonio Goldston, 29, Barry Dion Holt, 26, Joshua Quinton Jones, 23, and Anthony Latario James, 23, are all charged with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery.Owners of the following businesses were targeted: Tobacco World in Durham, North Carolina; T-Nails Salon in Durham, North Carolina; Pink Nails in Hillsborough, North Carolina; Lakhani Jewelers in Durham, North Carolina; Biswas Tobacco in Durham, North Carolina; and China Fuji in Hillsborough, North Carolina.According to the indictment, the robberies happened between Oct. 18, 2015 and Jan. 29, 2016.