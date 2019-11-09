Mom arrested after 11-year-old caught with gun at school in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 11-year-old brought a gun to school in Cumberland County on Friday.

Investigators at Elizabeth Cashwell Elementary School found the gun in a student's backpack. A file on the child was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The child's mother, Tycola Harmon, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor storing a firearm in a manner accessible to a minor. Investigators said Harmon was responsible for the safekeeping of the gun, which belonged to Harmon's husband, who is overseas.
