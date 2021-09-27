Raleigh residents lace up sneakers to defeat dementia

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A group of Raleigh seniors got involved in a good cause Sunday at Fred Fletcher Park.Residents at Waltonwood Lake Boone, an independent and assisted living facility, participated in a half-mile walk to "De Feet" dementia.The walk was hosted in partnership with the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina. All over Raleigh, people supported the local organization by walking and running in their neighborhoods and parks.ABC11's Josh Chapin hosted the honor and remembrance ceremony.According to the Alzheimer's Association, 180,000 people older than 65 in North Carolina are living with dementia.