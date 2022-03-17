Technology

Gov. Cooper calls first electric school bus made in N.C. a 'win-win'

EMBED <>More Videos

North Carolina's first electric school bus unveiled

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina's first electric school bus was unveiled Tuesday in Cherokee.

Gov. Roy Cooper attended the dedication and called it a "win-win" for the state.

"This electric school bus is better for the environment and our children's health, and it was made right here in North Carolina," Cooper said. "The transition to clean transportation is critical in our fight against climate change and this new emission-free bus shows just how many opportunities for clean energy transitions there are in our everyday life."

In addition to the first bus, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribe will receive a grant to buy four additional all-electric school buses.

"We are grateful and excited for cooperation we have received from Gov. Cooper and the Environmental Protection Agency in the effort to provide better and safer transportation for our school children," Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Principal Chief Richard Sneed said. "We are confident that the new electric school buses will be an asset for the community for years to come."


The tribe is also working to install electric vehicle chargers and install solar panels on homes.

The electric school bus was built by Thomas Built Buses, based in High Point.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyncnative americanschool buselectric vehicles
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
US to send military aid to Ukraine; optimism seen at talks
Goldsboro 14-year-old shot and killed when bullets fired into home
NC gas station lowers price to $2.25 a gallon to help community
Court orders Jussie Smollett released from jail during appeal
After 35 years, curtain closes for beloved Hillside High drama teacher
HBCUs targeted by bomb threats to receive federal funding
Ukrainians in the Triangle watch as beloved country ravaged by war
Show More
Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy tells Congress, 'We need you right now'
Fed begins inflation fight with key rate hike, more to come
Man dies after shooting at residence near Durham park
UNCG nurses lead education effort in refugee crisis
More TOP STORIES News