Gov. Cooper calls first electric school bus made in N.C. a 'win-win'

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina's first electric school bus was unveiled Tuesday in Cherokee.Gov. Roy Cooper attended the dedication and called it a "win-win" for the state."This electric school bus is better for the environment and our children's health, and it was made right here in North Carolina," Cooper said. "The transition to clean transportation is critical in our fight against climate change and this new emission-free bus shows just how many opportunities for clean energy transitions there are in our everyday life."In addition to the first bus, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribe will receive a grant to buy four additional all-electric school buses."We are grateful and excited for cooperation we have received from Gov. Cooper and the Environmental Protection Agency in the effort to provide better and safer transportation for our school children," Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Principal Chief Richard Sneed said. "We are confident that the new electric school buses will be an asset for the community for years to come."The tribe is also working to install electric vehicle chargers and install solar panels on homes.The electric school bus was built by Thomas Built Buses, based in High Point.