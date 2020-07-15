12-year-old boy shot in head in 1 of 2 Durham shootings overnight

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot at an apartment complex on Weaver Street overnight, according to Durham police.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of E. Weaver Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. A 12-year-old boy and adult were found shot.

The 12-year-old was take to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The adult arrived at the hospital on their own for treatment of injuries.

"I heard multiple gunshots all at one time. Six or seven gunshots. Came out of nowhere. I was in the bed sleep. It was around 3 or 4 o'clock in the morning," said neighbor Randy Purcell.

Durham police are also investigating a late-night shooting in the 200 block of S. Benjamine Street.

A 4-year-old, 8-year-old and adult were found shot around 10:30 p.m. An additional five adults arrived at the hospital on their own.

One adult and one of the children were critically injured.

Both shooting investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

There will be a news conference at 1 p.m. about the shootings.
