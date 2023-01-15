Teen killed in Sampson County roll over crash

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a teen was killed Saturday evening in a roll over crash in Sampson County.

Troopers were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash just before 6 p.m.on Beulah Road located south of Clinton. A preliminary investigation revealed that a Jeep Wrangler driven by Aaron Steve Inestroza,16, was driving south on Beulah Road at a high speed when it ran off the road and hit a driveway. The vehicle then rolled end over end and came to rest on a power pole before catching fire.

Inestroza was pronounced dead at the scene.