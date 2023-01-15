WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Teen killed in Sampson County roll over crash

WTVD logo
Sunday, January 15, 2023 3:09AM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a teen was killed Saturday evening in a roll over crash in Sampson County.

Troopers were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash just before 6 p.m.on Beulah Road located south of Clinton. A preliminary investigation revealed that a Jeep Wrangler driven by Aaron Steve Inestroza,16, was driving south on Beulah Road at a high speed when it ran off the road and hit a driveway. The vehicle then rolled end over end and came to rest on a power pole before catching fire.

Inestroza was pronounced dead at the scene.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW