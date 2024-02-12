Goldsboro shooting leaves 13-year-old in critical condition

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 13-year-old is in critical condition because of a shooting in Goldsboro.
At 2:30 a.m., Goldsboro police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Seymour Drive.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound.
A preliminary investigation found the teen was shot while possibly committing a crime against someone.
That person is cooperating with police in the investigation.
The 13-year-old was taken to ECU Health and is currently listed in critical condition.
No charges are being filed at this time.
This most recent shooting follows a different shooting in Goldsboro that killed a 17-year-old.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.