Goldsboro shooting leaves 13-year-old in critical condition

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 13-year-old is in critical condition because of a shooting in Goldsboro.

At 2:30 a.m., Goldsboro police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Seymour Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation found the teen was shot while possibly committing a crime against someone.

That person is cooperating with police in the investigation.

The 13-year-old was taken to ECU Health and is currently listed in critical condition.

No charges are being filed at this time.

This most recent shooting follows a different shooting in Goldsboro that killed a 17-year-old.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.