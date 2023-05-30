Man shot in Fayetteville; person of interest in custody

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are conducting a shooting investigation Monday in the 400 block of Lynn Avenue.

Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Lynn Avenue for reports of a shooting. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, police said. The shooting remains under investigation.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random and that the the victim and the suspect know each other.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.