The Federal Reserve did not hike interest rates on Wednesday, but Chapel Hill-based economist Dr. Gene Flood says he wouldn't be surprised if one or two more rate increases are coming in 2023.

Eye on the economy: No rate hike from Fed, Triangle economist gives his reaction

Flood also advised that now is a good time to pay down debt and brace for uncertainty ahead. Watch the full discussion in the video player above.