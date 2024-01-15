WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Deputies searching for 3 suspects in connection with robbery in Fayetteville

WTVD logo
Monday, January 15, 2024 4:57AM
Deputies searching for 3 suspects in connection with robbery
Deputies are investigating after three people robbed a Circle K gas station in Fayetteville.
WTVD

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies in Cumberland County are searching for three suspects in connection with a robbery at a gas station Friday night.

The incident happened at the Circle-K on McArthur Road when three men went into the store with a gun demanding money.

Deputies said a suspect wearing a grey hoodie had a handgun in the waistband area and demanded the clerk open the register. The store clerk opened the register and deputies said a person in a black hoodie took the money and left in a white Kia Optima.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detective T. Morgan at (910) 677-5563 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW