Deputies searching for 3 suspects in connection with robbery in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies in Cumberland County are searching for three suspects in connection with a robbery at a gas station Friday night.

The incident happened at the Circle-K on McArthur Road when three men went into the store with a gun demanding money.

Deputies said a suspect wearing a grey hoodie had a handgun in the waistband area and demanded the clerk open the register. The store clerk opened the register and deputies said a person in a black hoodie took the money and left in a white Kia Optima.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detective T. Morgan at (910) 677-5563 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).