Teen boy shot, killed at Harnett County home Monday morning

Teen boy shot, killed at Harnett County home

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday morning, according to Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats.

Deputies roped off the home on Cimarron Drive with crime scene tape around 2:30 a.m.

Coats said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident that poses no larger threat to the public. He said his department is looking for a suspect, but he did not release any details about that suspect.

A neighbor told ABC11 she heard two gunshots shortly before deputies arrived.

The mother of the 15-year-old identified him as Dalton Davis. Neighbors spoke highly of him.

"He was never a mad kid. He was always so happy," Janay Harper recalled. "The two years I knew him, I never saw him mad or angry or anything."

The sheriff said his deputies spent the morning combing through the crime scene, collecting evidence and working to figure out who killed Davis.

K-9 officers searched all through the neighborhood, but did not find the suspect. That leads Sheriff Coats to believe the suspect ran off.

"They didn't apprehend him, and that's even scarier for all of us," Harper said.
