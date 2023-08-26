'Senselessly murdered.' 17-year- old killed in Franklin County, suspect in custody: Sheriff

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 17-year-old was killed.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Kevin White, 17-year-old Jaxon William was killed by a "so-called friend". White said suspect Matthew John Harris, 25, was taken into custody in connection with the investigation.

"Sad news in Franklin County tonight. I am sorry to report that Franklinton's own, 17-year-old Jaxon Williams, was senselessly murdered at the hands of a so-called friend," Sheriff White said in a social media post.

No other details have been released.

