18-year-old killed in Sampson County quadruple shooting identified

The sheriff's office collected two guns and two cars connected to the shooting that shocked area residents and left one dead and three injured.

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Sampson County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who died in Tuesday's quadruple shooting in Clinton.

Tabias Darden, 18, died at a hospital after the shooting, which also left three others injured on Boykin Road.

Darden was one of at least four people involved in this shooting. The sheriff's office said it was still determining whether there were others connected to the incident.

"We're still trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together to figure out what caused this to occur and who initiated the shooting, and of course, who responded," said Capt. Eric Pope.

The department said there was an altercation right before the shooting involving Darden and Arhmond "AJ" Faison of Clinton and Emari Butler of Newton Grove. There was also a 16-year-old boy involved whose name isn't being released.

The sheriff's office said investigators need to uncover more information before they can pursue charges and are still conducting interviews. However, as part of the investigation, they collected two guns and two cars -- the cars the shooting victims took to get to the hospital.

Pope said this is a reminder to parents to know who their children are hanging out with.

"Parents impart their values and their wisdom on their children and they place trust on them going out and they hope they do well," Pope said. "Unfortunately, sometimes we have kids that just need that positive reinforcement, and the parents need to make sure they stay involved with their children, regardless of their age."

All of the shooting victims were 21 and younger. Two are high school students in Sampson County Schools, the sheriff's office said.