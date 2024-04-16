1 dead, 3 injured in Sampson County shooting

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting in Clinton killed one person and injured three others.
The shooting happened Tuesday on Shaun Lane which is a small residential road near US-701 and Beulah Road.
Sampson County Sheriff's Department confirmed the four people drove themselves to Sampson Regional Medical Center.
The hospital activated restricted access procedures at 1:30 p.m. while law enforcement investigated what happened.
