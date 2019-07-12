18-year-old shot and killed, woman wounded in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police officers are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed and a woman was hurt in a shooting early Friday morningIt happened around 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of Long Avenue.Officers responded to a shooting call in the area, and when they arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.One of them, Dequan Dickens, was pronounced dead at the scene.Officials said a woman, identified as Khadigah Lineberger, was suffering from a gunshot wound.She was rushed to Vidant Hospital in Greenville, North Carolina, and her condition is unknown at this time.The case is currently under investigation by the Rocky Mount homicide unit.Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111 or Text - A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.