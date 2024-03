19-year-old shot overnight in Rocky Mount off of Highway 64

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 19-year-old was shot overnight in Rocky Mount.

It happened after midnight.

Rocky Mount police officers responded to a shooting on the 600 block of North Wesleyan Boulevard. This is just off of Highway 64.

Police say they found the 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was then transported to ECU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects right now.