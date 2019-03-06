2 arrested after women brawl at Raleigh Waffle House

EMBED <>More Videos

A brawl at a Raleigh Waffle House ended with two women behind bars.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A brawl at a Raleigh Waffle House ended with two women behind bars.

It happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday at the Waffle House located near the intersection of New Bern Avenue and Trawick Road.

Raleigh Police Department said four women got into a fight at the restaurant. One of the women tried to use pepper spray during the fight.

Officers arrested Shaqura Cobb, 29, and Teresa Jones, 40, and issued citations to the other women involved.

Investigators said some of the women involved in the fight were saying their purses had been stolen, but it's unclear if that is why the brawl began.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
raleighwaffle housearrestfightraleigh police
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in killing of 80-year-old Sanford woman
38 dogs seized from Fuquay-Varina home, some available for adoption
How it works: Ancestry family tree, DNA kits
10 reasons why your breath stinks
13 Clayton businesses caught selling alcohol to minors, police say
9-year-old girl gets Chuck E Cheese to change game's softball taunt
University of Vermont receives anonymous $500K for researching bees
Show More
Spring sales: What you should buy now, what can wait
Bond raised to $1M for man accused of shooting at trooper in Orange County
Birth control pills recalled over packaging error
Wake County superintendent tries to ease ICE fears of undocumented families
Cooper touts plan to hike teacher pay, proposes $3.9M school bond
More TOP STORIES News