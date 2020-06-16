2 boaters in hospital after overnight rescue at Falls Lake in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were saved in an urgent rescue of boaters at Falls Lake Tuesday morning.

ABC11 learned the two are in the hospital after a dramatic rescue around 1 a.m. EMS and firefighters responded to a group of four on a boat on the lake. Crews were seen around Rollingview Marina on Falls Lake Road.

The circumstances of what led to the rescue aren't yet clear. ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
