2 Marines stationed at Camp Lejeune killed serving in Iraq

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Camp Lejeune Marines serving in Iraq died over the weekend.The Department of Defense identified Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo, 34, and Capt. Moises A. Navas, 34, as victims of an incident on March 8.Pongo was a critical skills operator from Simi Valley, Calif. Navas was a special operations officer from Germantown, Md.DOD said both Marines were supporting Iraqi Security Forces in north central Iraq when they were killed. The men died during a mission to eliminate an ISIS stronghold in a mountainous area.Both Pongo and Navas were assigned to 2nd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command at Camp Lejeune.