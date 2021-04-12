2 drivers injured in head-on crash on Murchison Road in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two drivers were seriously injured in Fayetteville during a head-on crash on Murchison Road.The crash happened Sunday night into Monday morning.The front of one of the cars was smashed and unrecognizable.The second car also had damage to its front end. Plus, by the time crews arrived the entire driver's side door of the vehicle had been removed.Both drivers were rushed to the hospital. Their identities have not been released.Investigators have also not spoken about the cause of the crash.