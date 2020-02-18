2 found dead in vehicle in Raleigh neighborhood: Police

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two people were shot to death while sitting in a vehicle on McGuire Drive in Raleigh on Monday night, according to police.

Teleah Richmond, 27, and Taferious Cannady, 24, were found dead. Raleigh police are investigating as a homicide.

Monday after 11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 8100 block of McGuire Drive. Tuesday morning, ABC11 cameras showed numerous police cars on a neighborhood street with caution tape surrounding a home.

A tow truck was also on scene. There are no suspects.

Anyone with information that may help investigators should call Raleigh Crimestoppers at (919) 834-HELP.
