'I'm about to die': 2 Hoke County teenagers detail armed home invasion

Enrique Angeles-Chavis, 17, of Red Springs

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Hoke County teenagers' normal Sunday evening turned into a nightmare when two masked men forced their way into their home.12-year-old Juelz Leak and his cousin, 13-year-old Tristan Oxendine, were at Juelz's house waiting for his mother to return.While Leak was taking a shower, two men forced open the front door and barged into one of the bedrooms where Tristan was watching TV."The one that had the gun he came in on me, so I was like 'is this really happening? Like, I'm about to die,'" Tristan said.The two men, including Enrique Angeles-Chavis, grabbed Tristan and told him to sit on the couch or they'd "blow his brains out".The teenagers say Angeles-Chavis and the other suspect then kicked open the bathroom door and grabbed Juelz, who was only wearing a bath towel.Both boys tell ABC11 that the suspects proceeded to force the teenagers through the house, searching for a safe.Once they found it, they made Tristan and Juelz lay face down on the front lawn; the two eventually taking off in a car."A car came out of nowhere and picked them up and then they left," Juelz said.Juelz says during the whole ordeal he recognized Angeles-Chavis and the other suspect. He says Angeles-Chavis was his father's friend and was an uncle-like figure in his life."Mind blown. Didn't think he would do something like that," Juelz said.The Hoke County Sheriff's Office arrested Angeles-Chavis on Wednesday ; he's being held at the county detention center on a $100,000 secured bond.The sheriff's office adds Angeles-Chavis is facing serious charges including: two counts of first-degree kidnapping, larceny of a firearm, felony conspiracy, first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon.Officials with the department tell ABC11 another arrest is expected to be made in the coming days.Juelz and Tristan say they can rest easier now."When I found he had got caught (and put) in jail, (I) started sleeping a little bit better," Juelz said.