RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men were injured in an early morning shooting on Bragg Street in Raleigh.It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Bragg Street, according to to the Raleigh Watch Commander.The two male victims are at WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.There is no information on a suspect at this time.